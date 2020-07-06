Police chiefs and NAACP agree on a way to improve policing, but some activists say it falls far short

“We do not support the Ten Shared principles,” she said. “It says you should treat me like a citizen. It needs to go further. If it had teeth, we wouldn’t be out there marching.”

Instead, she said, reformers should focus on policies that can be changed immediately by any mayor or police chief who’s willing. She called for further safeguards against the police use of chokeholds like that used on George Floyd, which generally are illegal in Illinois; comprehensive use of body cameras by police, which remains rare in the suburbs; and detailed statewide data on police misconduct.

Some protesters say the historic and ongoing nature of the problem has moved it far beyond the realm of mere agreements. Unlike the NAACP and Unity Partnership, which believe in working with police to bring about reform, some protest leaders say it’s time to look for radical alternatives to the police.

Ja’Mal Green, an activist and former mayoral candidate in Chicago, said it’s too late for agreements such as the Ten Shared Principles.

“Just saying they’ll commit to a policy doesn’t mean anything,” he said. “We’ve given them body cameras, Tasers, use of force policies, but they still use excessive force.”