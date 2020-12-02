 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Man defending himself stabs 6 people in apartment
0 comments
topical top story

Police: Man defending himself stabs 6 people in apartment

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CAROL STREAM — Six people have been stabbed in a suburban Chicago apartment by a 34-year-old man who police say was defending himself against his girlfriend’s relatives and friends.

Officers arrived to a “chaotic scene” about 11 p.m. Tuesday in Carol Stream, the Chicago Sun-Times reported Wednesday from a police statement.

The man lives in the apartment and a preliminary investigation shows he was being attacked. His girlfriend also lives in the apartment.

“It is reported that, in an attempt to defend himself, the man stabbed six individuals while they hit and kicked him,” police said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

None of the people stabbed suffered life-threatening wounds.

Five were treated at hospitals and released by Wednesday morning, Carol Stream Deputy Police Chief John Jungers told WMAQ-TV.

The sixth victim remained hospitalized but was expected also to be released Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear if any arrests have been made.

Carol Stream is just west of Chicago.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Illinois’ plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution puts front-line health care workers first, but many details still up in air
State and Regional

Illinois’ plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution puts front-line health care workers first, but many details still up in air

  • Updated

The state of Illinois’ plan for distributing a COVID-19 vaccine when one becomes available puts front-line health care workers first in line to be inoculated, but shifting projections on how many initial doses the state is likely to receive, the various temperature storage requirements for different vaccines and changing federal recommendations make it uncertain exactly how that plan will roll out.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Accessibility through another's eyes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News