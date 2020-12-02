Police: Man defending himself stabs 6 people in apartment

CAROL STREAM — Six people have been stabbed in a suburban Chicago apartment by a 34-year-old man who police say was defending himself against his girlfriend’s relatives and friends.

Officers arrived to a “chaotic scene” about 11 p.m. Tuesday in Carol Stream, the Chicago Sun-Times reported Wednesday from a police statement.

The man lives in the apartment and a preliminary investigation shows he was being attacked. His girlfriend also lives in the apartment.

“It is reported that, in an attempt to defend himself, the man stabbed six individuals while they hit and kicked him,” police said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

None of the people stabbed suffered life-threatening wounds.

Five were treated at hospitals and released by Wednesday morning, Carol Stream Deputy Police Chief John Jungers told WMAQ-TV.

The sixth victim remained hospitalized but was expected also to be released Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear if any arrests have been made.

Carol Stream is just west of Chicago.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0