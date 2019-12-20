Police: 2 men, woman found dead in Metro East home
0 comments
editor's pick

Police: 2 men, woman found dead in Metro East home

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BETHALTO, Ill. — Two men and a woman have been found dead inside a southern Illinois home during a welfare check, police said Friday.

Police in Hazelwood, Missouri, asked officers in Bethalto to check on the home Thursday night, and the officers found the bodies of two men, ages 30 and 32, and the 59-year-old woman, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The names of the victims and details on how they died have not been released.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating. Anyone with information about the deaths is asked to contact the squad at 618-377-5266.

Bethalto is 21 miles northeast of St. Louis.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker merges downstate Illinois police, firefighter pension funds in cost-cutting move
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News