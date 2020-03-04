Police: Plane that crashed in Lincoln had departed from Bloomington

LINCOLN — The plane that crashed Tuesday outside Lincoln had departed from Bloomington, Illinois State Police confirmed Wednesday.
More details about the occupants of the aircraft are expected to be released today, officials said.
Federal authorities continue to examine wreckage and records to determine why the small plane crashed and burst into flames Tuesday morning on Interstate 55 on the edge of Lincoln, leaving three people dead. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are leading the investigation.
The airplane involved in the crash that left three dead in Lincoln Tuesday has been identified as a single-engine Cessna 172.
