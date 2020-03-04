Police: Plane that crashed in Lincoln had departed from Bloomington
Lincoln firefighters set up a tent to block a view of the victims from the freeway after a small airplane crashed in the southbound lane of I-55 over Illinois 121 in Lincoln Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020. Officials say three people were killed in the crash.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

LINCOLN — The plane that crashed Tuesday outside Lincoln had departed from Bloomington, Illinois State Police confirmed Wednesday.

More details about the occupants of the aircraft are expected to be released today, officials said. 

Federal authorities continue to examine wreckage and records to determine why the small plane crashed and burst into flames Tuesday morning on Interstate 55 on the edge of Lincoln, leaving three people dead. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are leading the investigation.

This story will be updated ... 

COLLECTION: Coverage of Lincoln plane crash

