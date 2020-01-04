Police: Suspect sexually assaulted hostage at Rockford bank

ROCKFORD — A man armed with a pellet gun who took a woman hostage inside an Illinois bank sexually assaulted her before surrendering to authorities following a six-hour standoff, police said Saturday.

Nicholas August, 39, of Rockford, was being held Saturday at the Winnebago County Jail on $2 million bond. He is charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault, armed robbery and aggravated unlawful restraint, according to a statement from police.

The woman, a 39-year-old bank employee, was treated at a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

August entered Heritage Credit Union in Rockford about 2:30 p.m. Friday and threatened employees with a pellet gun that resembled a real gun, according to police. He took the woman hostage before ordering other employees out of the building, the Rockford Register Star reported.

Negotiators from Rockford police and the FBI talked with August during the standoff, and a Winnebago County SWAT team was brought to the scene. August surrendered to police around 9 p.m. Friday. The hostage left the building with him and was ushered away by officers.