Police video: Friend says Kyle Rittenhouse predicted life behind bars after shooting three men at Kenosha protests

While taking the statement, the detective told Black that the protests had been “anarchy.”

Black said he spent much of his time on the roof of one business while Rittenhouse walked around below with a medical kit and an AR-15.

Black said he had purchased the gun in his name at a hardware store in northern Wisconsin, but Rittenhouse paid for it. At age 17, Rittenhouse could not legally purchase the firearm on his own.

“I don’t know why … the whole time I’m thinking, ‘he’s not 18,’” he told police. “In my head, like, I could have stopped it. But I know if I would have told him ‘no,’ he would have threw a fit.”

Black said he heard shots and then Rittenhouse called him to say he’d shot someone. Black’s statements about what his friend later told him about the shootings largely mirror Rittenhouse’s lawyers’ contention that the teen fired because people were attacking him and he feared for his life.

Black said he watched from the roof as Rittenhouse seemingly tried to turn himself in to police, saying he’d shot someone, but the officers did not arrest him. Black said Rittenhouse told him an officer had threatened to pepper spray him during that exchange.