Policy change: Illinois Secretary of State won’t forward 16-year-olds’ info to voter registration system

In Illinois, a person who is 17 years old is allowed to vote in primary elections as long as they will turn 18 by the date of the general election.

Haupt said after recent discussions with ISBE, the secretary of state will change its current policy.

“We went ahead and met with ISBE and we will no longer be sending 16-year-old registration information,” Haupt said. “Now we're just not even going to send them that information. We're going to cut that out. We'll just start sending it when they're 17 years or older.”

Matt Dietrich, the ISBE public information officer, said in a phone call the agency noticed a large number of applications for 16-year-olds coming through the automatic registration system even though they were clearly not of age to vote. But Dietrich said no 16-year-old got any further in the registration process than applying for a driver’s license at the secretary of state’s office.

“They were never registered to vote, they were never even forwarded to the local election authorities,” he said.

Still, because the information was forwarded by the secretary of state, ISBE sent letters to all whose information was received, telling them their voter registration had been blocked.