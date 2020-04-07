President Donald Trump: “Even Gov. Pritzker from Illinois is happy."

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A day after President Donald Trump accused him of “always complaining,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker kept up his critique of federal efforts to provide states with the gear needed to protect health care workers and treat patients in a pandemic that has now claimed more than 300 lives in Illinois.

“To anyone who wants a response to some of the blame-shifting coming out of the White House, all I have to say is, ‘Look at the numbers here in Illinois,’ ” Pritzker said Monday at his daily coronavirus news conference in downtown Chicago.

The state has received only “a small fraction” of the masks, gowns, goggles and other gear it has requested from the federal government, Pritzker said. That includes 300 of the 4,000 ventilators Illinois has asked for and about 368,000 of the more than 10 million N95 respirator masks requested, according to figures provided by the state and the White House. The city of Chicago has received 150 additional ventilators for its stockpile from the feds.