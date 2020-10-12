 Skip to main content
President Trump mentions Illinois in early-morning cascade of tweets
topical

President Donald Trump must be feeling at least somewhat better.

He was tweeting up a storm early Monday, and Illinois was the focus of one of his social-media messages.

Diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month, Trump tweeted at least a dozen times about various subjects Monday morning.

Some commented about assorted protests and violence in Portland, Oregon. Others noted problems with electoral ballots in New Jersey and Ohio.

Trump also included Illinois in a series of tweets that also decried leadership in California and New York. Those two states were going or have gone to hell, respectively, according to the president.

Regarding Illinois, Trump tweeted: "Illinois has no place to go. Sad, isn't it? Vote Trump!"

Democratic challenger Joe Biden has been leading Illinois polls in the presidential race. A Republican presidential candidate has not won the state since George H.W. Bush did it 32 years ago.

Trump and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, a Democrat, have clashed in recent months about responses to the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing violence in Chicago, among other things.

