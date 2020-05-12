Pressure grows for Illinois lawmakers to start session

Per Pritzker’s plan, the state is divided into four regions, and the earliest any region can move to the next phase of reopening is May 29.

The governor on Tuesday said he has spoken to all four of the legislative leaders about returning to session. He did not say he would call a special session, however, stating that if he did, it “does not mean they will all show up.”

“They have to have confidence in the plan for showing up,” Pritzker said. “And that means that the leadership, both Republican and Democratic, need to agree to a plan has been, you know, reviewed by the Department of Public Health.”

Still, Pritzker said, the Legislature “must convene so that we can begin to put our financial and economic house back in order, even as we battle this terrible virus. The General Assembly needs to pass a comprehensive plan to support families, small businesses and small towns.”

He added the size of such an aid package would be “dependent upon whether or not we are able to get relief from the federal government” for lost revenues such as sales and income taxes.

“I think it would be best if they could get together before the end of May, so that we can get the very necessary things done like our budget,” he said.