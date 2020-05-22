Pritzker activates National Guard for flooding preparation

“Flooding kills more people each year than tornadoes, hurricanes or lightning,” said Alicia Tate-Nadeau, director of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, in the release. “In the coming days, flash flooding will be a concern as we see additional precipitation fall on already saturated soils. Now is the time to take actions to protect your family and property from potential flooding.”

The latest deployment of National Guard personnel comes as hundreds of soldiers have been deployed in various capacities to assist Illinois’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ongoing public health crisis will also change how the state responds to disasters.

“COVID-19 has altered every facet of our lives, and that includes how we respond to emergencies or disasters,” Pritzker said in Thursday’s release. “Our public safety agencies are working together to provide guidelines that limit potential exposures and keep everyone safe.”

All newly-activated soldiers will be tested for COVID-19 before they deploy to local communities and they will be given personal protective equipment, or PPE, to use when they cannot socially distance. Soldiers will also be housed within the communities they are working.