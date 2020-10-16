Pritzker and his wife’s state taxable income dropped to $2.4 million last year, partial tax records show

If the change is approved by voters Nov. 3, new higher rates on higher incomes would kick in Jan. 1. The top rate under a law signed by Pritzker is 7.95% on the full incomes of joint filers making more than $1 million.

If those rates had been in effect in 2019, the Pritzkers and the trusts together would have paid an additional $3.7 million in state taxes, according to the campaign. However, the released documents don’t allow for an independent assessment of that claim.

The Pritzkers made $1.1 million in personal charitable contributions last year, the campaign said, dwarfed by the $56.5 million Pritzker has given to the main ballot initiative committee supporting the graduated tax.

Pritzker comes in at No. 238 on Forbes' list of America’s billionaires, with an estimated net worth of $3.4 billion, making him the country’s wealthiest politician. He gave a record-setting $171.5 million to his successful 2018 campaign.