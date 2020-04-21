Pritzker announces expanded student loan relief, SNAP benefits

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SPRINGFIELD — People in Illinois who still owe money on private, nonfederal student loans can now qualify for temporary relief while the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Meanwhile, families with school-age children who receive food assistance will qualify for additional benefits.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced those new relief efforts Tuesday as the state reported 1,551 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 119 new virus-related deaths over the previous 24 hours. That brings the statewide total for the pandemic to 33,059 confirmed cases and 1,468 fatalities.

Pritzker said the recently-passed federal CARES Act provided relief for people struggling with federal student debt due to the pandemic, including automatic suspension of monthly payments and interest and halting involuntary collection activity until Sept. 30.

But he said that left out millions of people nationwide, including about 140,000 Illinoisans, who owe money on private and nonfederal student loans.

Pritzker said those former students will now qualify for similar relief through agreements reached by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional regulation with 20 student loan servicers. The agreement allows borrowers to request a 90-day forbearance on payments with no negative credit reporting during that period.