Pritzker announces statewide mental health support, telehealth hotline

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Saturday announced new initiatives to extend telehealth services and mental health support throughout the state to support people who are coping, either physically or mentally, with the disease.

That announcement came as the state reported 1,293 new confirmed cases of the disease, including 81 additional deaths, in the previous 24 hours. That brings the totals in Illinois during the pandemic to 19,180 confirmed cases and 677 deaths, although officials say those numbers are likely understated due to lack of testing.

People who are experiencing symptoms of the disease, such as a fever or shortness of breath, or who are at high risk of contracting the disease but do not need emergency care or hospitalization can sign up for a remote monitoring from “pandemic health workers,” or PHWs, who will check in virtually with those individuals on a daily basis.

People in east central and north central Illinois – including Peoria, Bloomington, Champaign-Urbana, Evergreen Park, Danville, Galesburg, Kewanee, Monmouth, Ottawa, Mendota, Streator, Pontiac and Rockford – may now call the OSF Healthcare hotline number, 833-673-5669, to find out if they are eligible for the program and sign up.