Pritzker calls for ethics reform to end "scourge" in government

Saying greedy and corrupt public officials are a "scourge" on the state's political system, Gov. JB Pritzker Wednesday called on lawmakers to make a renewed effort to root them out.

In his second state of the state speech, Pritzker drew his loudest ovation of the day when he talked about the need for the state to drastically beef up its ethics laws.

"We must root out the purveyors of greed and corruption in both parties whose presence infects the bloodstream of government," Pritzker said in his 35-minute speech. "It's no longer enough to sit idle while under-the-table deals, extortion or bribery persist. Protecting that culture or tolerating it is no longer acceptable, We must take urgent action to restore the public's trust in our government."

As a start, he said, the legislature should prohibit sitting lawmakers from acting as paid lobbyists to local governments. Former Rep. Luis Arroyo, D-Chicago, was being paid by an interest group to lobby Chicago when he was caught on a recording trying to bribe a state senator.