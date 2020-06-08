Pritzker calls on insurers to expedite claims for looted, damaged businesses

Insurers should also implement a moratorium on cancellations or non-renewal of impacted policyholders for 60 days and should “err on the side of the policyholder” when paying claims as a result of “riots, civil commotion, or vandalism” even if the policyholder was unable to make full premium payments during the period following the governor’s stay-at-home order.

Pritzker said as the regulators of insurers, the state has the ability to “write them up” during their licensing processes and processes of review. Muriel also said the department can levy fines and suspend licenses.

“Probably the number one thing we can do is engage in market conduct examinations, to the extent that insurance companies are not complying with the law or doing what we expect of them, we have the ability to send in examiners into their offices to make sure that they are doing what they're supposed to,” he said.

The governor also differentiated looters and rioters from the peaceful protesters of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis on May 25 as a white police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.