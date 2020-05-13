Pritzker calls on legislature to ‘act expeditiously’ on coronavirus relief package as state reports record 4,000 new cases

On the same day Illinois reported a record number of coronavirus tests and new cases, Gov. J.B. Pritzker urged state lawmakers to “act expeditiously” on a relief package for families, small businesses and communities across the state, but stopped short of using his power to call them back to Springfield for a special session.
For weeks, the first-term Democrat has said it’s up to legislative leaders to decide when lawmakers should go back to the Capitol, even as leaders in the Republican minorities urged Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan and Senate President Don Harmon to reconvene the General Assembly for the first time since mid-March.
But on Tuesday, Pritzker said legislators should come back before the end of May to address a state spending plan for the budget year that begins July 1 and to approve aid for those suffering the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The legislature must convene so that we can begin to put our financial and economic house back in order, even as we battle this terrible virus,” Pritzker said during a videoconference from his Gold Coast home, where he is isolating after a staffer tested positive for COVID-19. “The General Assembly needs to pass a comprehensive plan to support families, small businesses and small towns.”
The package should include rental assistance for families and small businesses, mortgage relief for homeowners and businesses, and grants, loans and tax credits to aid businesses affected by the coronavirus and his statewide stay-at-home order, Pritzker said.
“And we must pass a law to distribute funds to small cities and towns to support their need to fund first responders and basic services that could fall apart from COVID-related revenue losses,” he said.
Illinois reported a one-day record high in COVID-19 cases Tuesday and its next-to-highest death toll, just a day after Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that the peak in coronavirus infections originally projected for late April has been pushed into mid-June.
Pritzker’s call for the state to provide more coronavirus relief comes as he faces continued pockets of resistance to his stay-at-home order and his five-phase reopening plan, particularly in central and southern Illinois. The governor suggested he may withhold federal funds from communities that buck his orders.
Exactly how the state will pay for an aid package while facing billions of dollars in lost revenue itself remains unclear, and Pritzker declined to put a price tag on his proposal. He said that will ultimately depend, at least in part, on whether the federal government approves another stimulus package that includes funding to help states offset shortfalls in income and sales tax revenue.
Pritzker laid out his agenda for lawmakers as state health officials announced 4,014 new known cases of the coronavirus, the most in a single day since the pandemic began.
The spike in new confirmed cases was accompanied by the largest number of COVID-19 tests reported across the state in a 24-hour period. The 29,266 tests reported Tuesday topped the previous high of 20,671 last Friday.
The previous high for new cases in a single day was 3,137, reported on May 1. In all, there have been 83,021 known cases of the virus in 98 of the state’s 102 counties.
The state also announced 144 additional fatalities Tuesday, matching the second-highest daily total reported so far. That brings the overall death toll to 3,601 since the pandemic began.
In a statement last week, Madigan cited ongoing concerns about the safety of lawmakers and staff in a statement responding to GOP calls for the legislature to reconvene. “We need to ensure the health and safety of members, staff and the general public is considered at all times when thinking about a return to Springfield,” Madigan’s statement said.
On Tuesday, spokesman Steve Brown said nothing had changed.
“The governor’s thoughts are always welcome and appreciated,” Brown said.
A spokesman for Harmon said that “like the governor, the Senate is eager to provide relief for families and small businesses hit by this pandemic.”
“We are reviewing recommendations for action as the Senate president wants to make sure senators return to a crystal-clear legislative agenda and a plan to minimize the health and safety risks to everyone working at the Capitol,” Harmon spokesman John Patterson said in a statement.
While there are health concerns associated with gathering 177 lawmakers and their staffs, the Illinois Department of Public Health has issued guidance to legislative leaders on steps they could take to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Those measures include limiting access to the statehouse to legislators and key staff and requiring temperature checks to enter the building.
The governor has the power to call lawmakers into special session, but Pritzker said he doesn’t plan to exercise that authority.
“Just because you call them into special session does not mean they will show up,” he said. “And they have to have confidence in the plan for showing up, and that means the leadership, both Republican and Democratic, need to agree to a plan that’s been approved by the Department of Public Health.”
Pritzker’s call for a COVID-19 relief package is an acknowledgment of the economic pain that has been caused by the pandemic and the steps he’s taken to slow its spread.
But the governor continued to defend his phased, regional plan for reopening the economy as the best approach to protect public health. Pritzker referred to those pushing efforts to reopen the economy or individual businesses earlier than allowed by his plan as “outliers.”
“These people do not follow the science or data. They’re just listening to partisan rhetoric, perhaps, and following their own instincts. But no science,” Pritzker said. He said the virus “is still out there and still killing people” and early reopening of businesses “just put people at risk willy-nilly.”
With some communities and counties downstate saying they will not enforce Pritzker’s orders, the governor said he would consider the withholding of federal coronavirus relief funds to those municipalities that disobey.
“The state already provides a lot of support for cities and counties. And so, I would just suggest there are a number of enforcement mechanisms that are available to us and I don’t want to utilize those. I’ve asked people to do the right thing. And I want to point out the vast majority of people in Illinois have been doing the right thing,” he said.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf issued a similar warning to counties in his state that disregarded his orders keeping nonessential businesses closed.
Despite partisan tensions over his reopening plan, the Pritzker administration announced earlier Tuesday that a bipartisan group of lawmakers has agreed to a plan that would add nearly $250 million to Illinois’ hospital assessment program, through which hospitals receive much of their Medicaid money. Medicaid is a state and federally funded health insurance program that serves people with low incomes and disabilities, among others.
Under the assessment program, which is often a contentious issue in state budget negotiations, hospitals contribute money into a fund that receives a federal match. The money is then redistributed to hospitals based on a complex formula.
While the small group of lawmakers has reached a deal, the full legislature must return to Springfield to vote on the plan, which also requires federal approval.
“Hospitals perform a central role in every community throughout our state,” state Sen. Heather Steans, D-Chicago, said in a news release. “The importance of hospitals has never been higher, so our support should be stronger, especially for hospitals relying more on state Medicaid resources for funding.”
The administration on Tuesday also announced $75 million in funding to help hospitals continue to provide COVID-19 services in their communities and $25 million in grant funding from Pritzker’s $45 billion “Rebuild Illinois” infrastructure program for local projects that are ready to begin construction this summer.
The hospital funding, which is coming from an increased federal match for state Medicaid dollars, started going out in April, according to the Department of Healthcare and Family Services.
