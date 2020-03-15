Pritzker closes bars and restaurants as federal officials to double staff to handle crush at O’Hare

CHICAGO — Chicago moved closer to a total shutdown Sunday as the number of cases of COVID-19 in Illinois grew to 93 and Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered all bars and restaurants in the state closed to the public. Hours earlier, international travelers awaiting screenings were packed together at O’Hare International Airport, sparking an outcry from local officials for more staff.
“There are no easy decisions left to make as we address this unprecedented crisis,” Pritzker said at a news conference Sunday afternoon. “Every choice now is hard, and it comes with real consequences for our residents. But as your governor I cannot let the gravity of these choices prevent us from taking the actions that the science and the experts say will keep people safe.”
Effective end of business Monday, bars and restaurants will be closed to dine-in customers, with options of delivery, drive-thru and pickup through March 30, the governor said. The state is working with bars and restaurants across the state to ensure they can keep kitchens safe enough to continue home food delivery.
Alongside Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said officials were doing “everything we can to flatten the curve and mitigate the transmission of this virus.”
“Obviously we know the decisions we are making are placing a burden on people,” she said. “I want to ensure members of the hospitality industry that I personally, as well as members of my team, have been in constant conversation with your leadership. We want to mitigate the long-term effects these public health closures have on you and your workers.”
The closure of bars and restaurants goes a step further than an earlier announcement by Chicago officials that the city would limit any establishments that serve liquor to 100 people, or half their regular capacity.
But decisions are being made for the long-term health and broader public good, Lightfoot said. “If we were to delay the inevitable, we would be putting more people’s health in jeopardy.”
Lightfoot also called out the St. Patrick’s Day partygoers.
“I came to this great city for the first time on St. Patrick’s Day as a college freshman. So I get it,” Lightfoot said. "But this year, this time, is different. It must be different to save lives. I do not want to see hordes of people out in the streets. The bars will be shut, so please stay home and be safe.”
Pritzker similarly said it’s “unfortunate” many people didn’t take seriously a plea to not congregate in crowds.
“The time for persuasion and public appeals is over,” Pritzker said. "The time for action is here. This is not a joke. No one is immune to this. And you have an obligation to act in the best interests of all the people of this state.”
The 29 cases of coronavirus announced Sunday included five additional counties -- Champaign, Clinton, Sangamon, Whiteside and Winnebago.
Cases have occurred across ages, and those without a connection to travel or known COVID-19 cases are increasing, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the department’s director, said there are now 93 confirmed cases in 13 counties statewide.
The number of positive test results we get each day is increasing exponentially and the number of counties across Illinois is also expanding," she said. "People should assume that this novel coronavirus is in their communities. And we all need to take steps to protect ourselves and reduce the spread."
Officials also responded Sunday to the screening chaos at O’Hare that left some 3,000 people stuck in crowds Saturday, violating recommended “social distancing” procedures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Pritzker said Sunday the federal government would be doubling staff at U.S. Customs and Border Protection at O’Hare and will continue to monitor the situation.
“When I saw hundreds of people crammed together for many hours at O’Hare in exactly the conditions that I have been warning about for days, I was furious," he said.
Lightfoot, who earlier criticized the “unacceptable conditions,” said there’s a new agreement with the Department of Homeland Security to “in effect deputize members of the Chicago Fire Department as screeners.”
Chicago Fire Department EMS personnel have been sent to O’Hare and Midway airports to help out with screenings of travelers returning to the country, Larry Langford, a CFD spokesman, said in a statement. Firefighters and paramedics responding to emergency calls have also been given personal protective equipment designed specifically for respiratory isolation, he said.
Even as officials urge people to avoid crowds, grocery stores have buzzed with shoppers swiping shelves clean of hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, toilet paper and, at least at one Mariano’s, frozen vegetables.
Jewel-Osco, Walmart and Trader Joe’s are among the chains cutting hours at some stores to clean and restock.
Pritzker said state officials have been monitoring the food supply chain -- from grocers to food availability in rural communities -- in light of photos of barren store shelves circulating on social media. The food supply statewide remains strong, but Pritzker implored the public to not “hoard food.”
Additionally, statewide, schoolchildren who qualify for free and reduced-price lunch will be provided two meals a day starting Tuesday, he said.
In Chicago, all school buildings will be available for “grab-and-go” pickup for breakfast and lunch for any child younger than 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., he said.
“You don’t have to go to your own school,” Pritzker said. “And you don’t have to be qualified for free and reduced lunch. CPS is giving food to any child who needs it, no questions asked.”
Along with schools shutting down, the city last week joined the state in mandating events of more than 1,000 people be canceled, and recommending events with more than 250 people be canceled or postponed.
New to the growing list of closures and cancellations was Navy Pier, which announced the popular tourist spot would shut down Monday through April 2. The 360 Chicago Observation Deck, at what was formerly known as the John Hancock Center, closed at 4 p.m. Sunday. A reopening date was not announced.
Meanwhile, weekend Cook County bond court continued Sunday, two days after the county announced the majority of its court operations would be postponed for nearly a month beginning Tuesday.
In Judge John F. Luke’s courtroom, spectators packed the wooden benches. At least two wore blue surgical masks. At least one deputy wore gloves.
Most Cook County court operations, both criminal and civil, will be postponed as a precaution, the chief judge’s office confirmed Friday. Courthouses across the county will remain open, “though there will be fewer cases,” according to a statement from the office. Regular operations are expected to resume April 15 at the earliest.
Judges will not sign orders for eviction or foreclosure during the 30-day period, and Monday is the last day that judges will perform marriage ceremonies.
As the city continues its closure, some Chicagoans are still going to work and worried about their next paycheck.
On Sunday morning, instead of being filled with paradegoers, South Side streets were empty. Maddy King, a bartender at Dingers Sports Bar, hoped for more patrons.
“Tips are totally down, especially with sports off too,” King said. “Yesterday was supposed to be March Madness. We had like 10 people all day.”
Dingers, located central to the South Side Irish Parade route near Western Avenue and 106th Street, usually sees a bigger crowd, King said. She “was banking on today” and believes fears of coronavirus are exaggerated.
The incubation period for COVID-19 -- the time between the acquisition of the virus and the time that you develop symptoms -- can be from two to 14 days, according to Dr. Robert Citronberg, director of infectious diseases at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.
Cases range from mild -- including some who report no symptoms -- to severe, including illness resulting in death, said Ezike, of the Illinois Department of Public Health. No deaths have been reported in Illinois.
Information so far suggests most COVID-19 cases are mild, Ezike said, but older individuals and those of all ages with chronic medical conditions like heart disease, lung disease and liver problems seem to be at higher risk of developing serious illness.
This is why there are visitor restrictions at long-term care facilities, as well as a 10-person limit on gatherings with seniors, Ezike said.
“However, even as a healthy person you can get the virus,” she said. “This virus does not discriminate. It is an equal-opportunity virus that can affect anyone of any age, of any race, from any ZIP code. It is important that we reduce the amount of virus circulating in the community, and this happens by reducing the number of people who come in contact with the virus.”
After a resident of a long-term care facility in Willowbrook tested positive for the coronavirus, DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin said he will sign a disaster declaration. The woman, who is in her 60s, is a resident of the Chateau Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, officials announced Sunday.
Pritzker encouraged those who are healthy and eligible to donate blood or platelets, adding that the American Red Cross has a protocol to ensure social distancing measures are in place.
“A blood shortage could impact patients who need surgery, victims of car accidents and other emergencies, or patients suffering from cancer,” he said. “One of the most important things you can do to ensure we don’t have another health care crisis on top of the coronavirus is to give blood.”
Despite the shutdown of bars, restaurants, schools, offices, theaters, churches and sports, one event for the week is still on: Tuesday’s primary.
If the election was delayed, it’s unclear when another could be held, Pritzker said.
“Democracy must continue," he said. “We have to elect leaders even in less than ideal circumstances.”