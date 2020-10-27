Pritzker could announce tougher coronavirus restrictions in Chicago by Tuesday afternoon

Unless the rate drops below 8% when data is reported Wednesday, the latest figures, which show the seven-day average for the share of coronavirus tests returning positive results as of Saturday, put the counties in line to join the rest of suburban Chicago and three other regions under the stricter rules, which also include a cap on gatherings.

The two continues had a combined test positivity rate of 8.4% as of Saturday, up from 8.1% a day earlier.

On Wednesday, suburban Cook County will join DuPage, Kane, Will and Kankakee counties under the stricter rules as part of Pritzker’s plan aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus. Outside the Chicago area, northwestern Illinois, southern Illinois and the Metro East region near St. Louis are either under restrictions or will be starting Wednesday.

State health officials on Tuesday also reported 4,000 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 382,985 since the start of the pandemic. The rolling positivity rate was 6.4% statewide as of Monday.

There also were 46 additional fatalities reported Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 9,568 statewide.