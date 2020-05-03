Pritzker: COVID-19 scam artists will be caught, prosecuted
0 comments

Pritzker: COVID-19 scam artists will be caught, prosecuted

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pritzker Sunday

Gov. J.B. Pritzker explains the state's restriction limiting two people per boat in Illinois during the stay-at-home order as he addresses the media Sunday in Chicago. 

 blueroomstream.com

Gov. J.B. Pritzker reported 2,994 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Sunday along with 63 additional deaths.

There was a single-day record of 19,417 tests performed in the past 24 hours, the governor announced.

The new numbers bring the state's death toll from the coronavirus to 2,618 and the number of cases to 61,499.

Pritzker mentioned that "reprehensible bad actors" are using the pandemic to prey on others.

"We're hearing," Pritzker said, "reports of cyber scams, telephone, email and text-messaging scams, counterfeit COVID product offers, bogus door-to-door offers of COVID tests and of COVID products, solicitations for donations to phony charities related to COVID-19 and fraudulent efforts to obtain federal relief funds.

"The Attorney General will not hesitate to use the authority of his office and partnerships with state, local, and federal law enforcement to hold accountable anyone seeking to profit off of this pandemic. To the scam artists, you will be caught. And you will be prosecuted."

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch now: Pritzker says ‘no other way’ to curb coronavirus than stay-at-home restrictions. Others disagree.
Government and Politics

Watch now: Pritzker says ‘no other way’ to curb coronavirus than stay-at-home restrictions. Others disagree.

A northwest Illinois church held services despite the restrictions, others held weekend parties and people began to abandon or relax social distancing practices during visits with friends and trips to parks and other gatherings. A group of DuPage County mayors and managers plans to urge the state to allow businesses there to open before the statewide order ends, saying a one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t make sense.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News