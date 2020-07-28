Pritzker 'deeply concerned' about IHSA fall sports

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday he is "deeply concerned" about the Illinois High School Association conducting sports activities this fall.

The statement came during a question-and-answer session at the Rock Island County Public Health Department and was broadcast by WRMJ in Aledo.

According to the governor, the IHSA "has said they're basically going to get out of the business of this in the fall. That's what it appears they are saying."

The IHSA board of directors are scheduled to convene Wednesday. It was presumed the board will vote then on whether to conduct or postpone fall sports.

The board meeting follows a meeting that IHSA executive director Craig Anderson had by video conference with officials from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois State Board of Education.

"I'm deeply concerned," the governor said, noting that there is evidence in other countries that open up school sports and an outbreak immediately follows.

"Not something we've issued a mandate about," Pritzker said. "We're watching very closely."