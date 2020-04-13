Pritzker defends state response to record unemployment claims

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SPRINGFIELD – Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday that his administration is stepping up efforts to keep up with the flood of unemployment applications coming into the Illinois Department of Employment Security as the state is seeing a record number of claims being filed by people left jobless due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The unemployment claims process has been a source of hardship for all too many Illinois residents as it has been for dozens of states across the nation,” Pritzker said during his daily news conference in Chicago. “So many families are hurting at a scale of this country hasn't seen ever in our lifetimes, and our state. Unemployment filing systems which were built a decade ago, for a much lower number of claims, simply haven't kept pace.”

Pritzker made his comments as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,173 new cases of COVID-19 during the previous 24 hours and 74 additional deaths. That brings the total for the state to 22,025 cases, including 794 deaths, in 87 counties.