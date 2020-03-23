Pritzker details state efforts to stockpile COVID-19 supplies; no cases confirmed in Macon County

"We are just being so careful about who is tested and we are trying to reserve those tests for the most critical patients," Moore Wolfe said. "If someone is in the ICU and is a COVID-19 patient, healthcare workers need to know as soon as possible. We can’t lose any of those medical workers who are on the frontlines of this.”

The emergency declaration allows the city to take measures such as suspending utility shutoffs for people who cannot pay their bills, the mayor said.

"We want people to pay their water bills and they will still have to," she said, "but the declaration gives the city the ability to say okay we won’t shut your water off for a specific amount of time."

Statewide, cases have been confirmed in 31 of the state's 102 counties. Officials announced 236 new confirmed cases of the virus Monday afternoon, bringing the total to 1,285, and three new confirmed deaths, bringing the total to 12.

Pritzker, speaking at a daily news conference to address residents about the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic, said President Donald Trump was “responsive” to the state’s needs in a phone call Monday, one day after the pair feuded on Twitter.