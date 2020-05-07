Pritzker: Employment security department processing claims ‘in timely manner’

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the department’s director, said residents helped stymie the growth in COVID-19 cases by social distancing, but the curve has “stayed flat.”

She said officials are watching what will happen as the weather gets warmer and restrictions are loosened.

“We’ll move quickly through the phases (of the Restore Illinois plan), but we have to be realistic,” Ezike said. “The more people are out, the more infections there will be. The more infections there will be, the more hospitalizations there will be. The more hospitalizations, some fraction of those will go on to have severe complications and potentially die.”

With Mother’s Day upcoming Sunday, Ezike said it is still important to observe social distancing.

“Please let's honor our elderly mothers and our grandmothers this Mother's Day by keeping them safe,” she said. “To do that, please stay at home. Please wear your face coverings. Please wash your hands frequently.”

In the Northeast region of Illinois, she added, the infection rate is slightly higher than 20 percent. In the other three regions outlined in the governor’s plan to reopen the state’s economy, that rate is “well under” 20 percent.