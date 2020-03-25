Pritzker extends Illinois income tax filing deadline

Illinois taxpayers will have longer to file their state income taxes this year because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Gov. JB Pritzker said he is extending the deadline to file state tax returns until July 15 from its regular April 15 deadline. That brings Illinois in line with the federal tax filing deadline which was also extended to July 15.

Also Wednesday, Pritzker announced three new programs to provide financial assistance to businesses harmed by the response to the COVID-19 outbreak. One is specifically aimed at the hospitality industry that has been particularly hard hit with closure orders to control crowds.

At Wednesday's briefing, state officials said the number of new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Illinois jumped by 330. Three of the cases involve two correctional officers and one inmate at the Stateville Correctional Center. Morgan County is one of three counties reporting their first confirmed case of the virus.

There were also three new deaths, including a Kane County man in his 90s, a Cook County man in his 60s and a Will County woman in her 50s.

