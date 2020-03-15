Pritzker: Illinois bars, restaurants ordered closed Monday night; Champaign County has one of 29 new coronavirus cases reported

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Sunday said all dine-in bars and restaurants will be closed Monday night to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The closure is until March 30.

"I know how difficult this will be on small businesses around the state," he said during a press conference.

"We must do everything we can to safeguard the health and safety of the citizens of Illinois and that requires urgent action," Pritzker said. "... The time for action is here. This is not a joke. No one is immune to this and you have an obligation to act in the best interest of all the people of this state."

"The state is working closely with restaurant owners and food delivery services to ensure kitchens can safely remain open to continue food delivery and put in place drive-thru and curbside pickup options for restaurants to continue to serve the public," the governor's office said in a statement.

Sam Toia, president of the Illinois Restaurant Assocation, said the two-week shutdown was "necessary to mitigate" the spread.