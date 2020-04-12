Pritzker: Illinois COVID-19 cases, deaths plateauing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

He announced 1,672 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing Illinois’ total to 20,852 cases in 86 counties. There additionally were 43 fatalities over the past 24 hours in Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, St. Clair and Will counties. In all, 720 residents have died due to the novel coronavirus.

While those numbers appear high, the percentage of residents who tested positive for COVID-19 is “almost exactly the same” as it was for the past two weeks, the governor said. He added the number of fatalities is lower than it has been in almost a week.