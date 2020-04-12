Pritzker: Illinois COVID-19 cases, deaths plateauing

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Sunday said novel coronavirus cases and related deaths in Illinois appear to be plateauing.
He announced 1,672 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing Illinois’ total to 20,852 cases in 86 counties. There additionally were 43 fatalities over the past 24 hours in Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, St. Clair and Will counties. In all, 720 residents have died due to the novel coronavirus.
While those numbers appear high, the percentage of residents who tested positive for COVID-19 is “almost exactly the same” as it was for the past two weeks, the governor said. He added the number of fatalities is lower than it has been in almost a week.
“Today is one more piece of evidence that (the curve) may indeed be (flattening),” Pritzker said. “... I pray as we move forward that these trends continue, and if they do, it will be because of all of you adhering to our stay-at-home order.”
Encouraging Illinoisans to complete the U.S. Census was also at the top of the governor’s priorities. The state stands to lose federal funding and at least one Congressional seat should final numbers show its population declined enough.
Pritzker said he wants Illinois to rank “best” in all things, but especially answering the few quick questions included in the census. In terms of response rate, the state ranks eighth. He said he wants Illinois to eventually have the highest rate.
“To all of you on this Easter, stay healthy and stay home,” the governor said. “Please be safe, everyone.”
