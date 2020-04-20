Pritzker: Illinois ‘curve is bending the right way’

He said the Illinois National Guard and the Department of Transportation began delivering testing supplies to facilities without any known cases over the weekend and that those efforts will continue until all such facilities have been supplied.

When a COVID-19 case is reported at a long-term care facility, Pritzker said, the state operates under the assumption that any resident displaying symptoms of the disease has the disease, regardless of whether they’ve been tested, and it recommends those residents be isolated and given appropriate care.

Pritzker said the state is also ramping up testing of staff at facilities where an outbreak has been reported. Until recently, he said, the state was urging facilities to give those staff members a wellness check, including taking their temperature, before starting their shift. Now, he said, the state is requiring that all staff at those facilities be tested, even if they’re not showing symptoms, in order to identify workers who should be at home in isolation.

Pritzker said that so far, long-term care facilities in Illinois have complied with IDPH guidance and he praised the staff at those facilities as “front-line workers” who dedicate their lives to caring for the state’s seniors.