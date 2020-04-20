Pritzker: Illinois’ ‘curve is bending the right way’

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday state efforts to mitigate the novel coronavirus’ impact on Illinoisans, and residents’ efforts to “protect” their communities, are working.

The numbers of new confirmed cases and COVID-19-related deaths continue to rise, but the governor said “our curve is bending the right way.”

The Department of Public Health reported 1,151 new coronavirus cases, and 59 additional deaths, in 11 counties, over the past 24 hours. Illinois’ totals are now 31,508 cases and 1,349 deaths in 95 counties.

Pritzker said the number of patients who have or who are suspected of having the virus, and who are in an intensive care unit, are both increasing at a slower rate than originally projected, had the governor’s stay-at-home and order and others not been implemented.

“With the current mitigation strategies in place, we may not have reached our peak yet, but your actions are helping to keep that peak as low as possible,” he said.