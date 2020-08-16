Pritzker imposes restrictions on Metro East after 3 days of high positivity rates

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced new restrictions for the Metro East Sunday after the region reached three consecutive days above the state-set threshold for positivity rate amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Illinois Department of Public Health's website reported an 8.5% seven-day rolling average for the Metro East, or Region 4, Sunday, the highest in the state. The state defines the metro-east region as St. Clair, Madison, Randolph, Clinton, Monroe, Washington and Bond counties.
The restrictions will begin Tuesday, the state said in a news release Sunday. These include the closing of bars, restaurants, and casinos by 11 p.m., the closing of party buses and the reduction of gathering sizes to the lesser of 25 people or 25 percent of room capacity.
The measures will remain in effect over a 14-day period after which time more stringent mitigation measures, such as the closing of indoor bars and dining, can be implemented if metrics do not improve.
"The new measures were developed in close coordination with local public health administrators and county officials and account for the unique characteristics of the region," the release stated.
"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, I have made it clear that neither arbitrary dates on a calendar nor political pressure will dictate Illinois' efforts to protect our people. If the data shows we need to go backwards in our reopening, I won't hesitate to tighten restrictions to protect our collective health," Pritzker said in the release.
"Region 4 of our statewide 11 reopening regions -- the Metro East -- has now surpassed an 8 percent seven-day rolling average positivity rate -- a trend that I have made clear would trigger stricter mitigations when this plan was announced in July. ... Dr. [Ngozi] Ezike and I are imploring local leaders and residents alike: if you haven't been taking this seriously yet, now is the time to start."
Ezike is the director of the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The 8.5% rolling average sent the Metro East into the first tier of the state's program to slow the spread of COVID-19.
According to the state, if 8% or more of the tests performed in the past seven days are positive for COVID-19, a respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, for three consecutive days, the state will reimpose some restrictions that have been lifted.
The state's restrictions fall into a tier system. There are three tiers, each with more restrictive guidelines that can be triggered if the positivity rate holds at above 8%.
Statistics on the state's website at dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics are delayed by three days, so Thursday was the latest date information was available on Sunday.
Additionally, the metro-east's rate of diagnoses had increased for six days, and just 32% of medical and surgical beds in the region were available as of Sunday, according to the state.
