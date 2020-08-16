Pritzker imposes restrictions on Metro East after 3 days of high positivity rates

"Region 4 of our statewide 11 reopening regions -- the Metro East -- has now surpassed an 8 percent seven-day rolling average positivity rate -- a trend that I have made clear would trigger stricter mitigations when this plan was announced in July. ... Dr. [Ngozi] Ezike and I are imploring local leaders and residents alike: if you haven't been taking this seriously yet, now is the time to start."

Ezike is the director of the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The 8.5% rolling average sent the Metro East into the first tier of the state's program to slow the spread of COVID-19.

According to the state, if 8% or more of the tests performed in the past seven days are positive for COVID-19, a respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, for three consecutive days, the state will reimpose some restrictions that have been lifted.

The state's restrictions fall into a tier system. There are three tiers, each with more restrictive guidelines that can be triggered if the positivity rate holds at above 8%.

Statistics on the state's website at dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics are delayed by three days, so Thursday was the latest date information was available on Sunday.