Pritzker isolating; 'possible' exposure to COVID

Governor Pritzker gives a COVID-19 update.Posted by Governor JB Pritzker on Friday, November 6, 2020
CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is isolating after possibly being exposed to COVID-19, the governor's office said in a statement.
The statement said the "exposure was the result of an external meeting with the governor that took place on Monday in a large conference room in the governor’s office."
They were notified of the exposure on Friday and are conducting contract tracing and following health protocols.
The tests results will be made public when available, the statement said.
The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting the state has had a total of 465,540 confirmed and probable cases since the start of the pandemic.
Watch now: Illinoisans react to Election 2020
Watch now: Illinoisans react to Election 2020
It's been an election like no other, and votes are still being counted. Here's what Illinoisans had to say Wednesday morning about the results so far.
Man on the street - Richard Kellerhals on the election
Man on the street - Joe Zaklan on the Graduated Tax Amendment
Reporter Valerie Wells talks with voter Jennifer Power about her emotions, the day after the 2020 election.
"I think there are a number of avenues still available for (Trump) to win, but I think that door is closing," voter Tim Spinner tells reporter…
"Whoever wins, we should settle down and trust our constitution, that there's a balance of power," said voter Tom Beck.
ISU history chair Ross Kennedy reacts to election and politics
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!