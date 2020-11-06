Pritzker isolating; 'possible' exposure to COVID

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is isolating after possibly being exposed to COVID-19, the governor's office said in a statement.

The statement said the "exposure was the result of an external meeting with the governor that took place on Monday in a large conference room in the governor’s office."

They were notified of the exposure on Friday and are conducting contract tracing and following health protocols.

The tests results will be made public when available, the statement said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting the state has had a total of 465,540 confirmed and probable cases since the start of the pandemic.

Watch now: Illinoisans react to Election 2020

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0