Pritzker: ‘It’s wrong’ the way federal government has handled coronavirus pandemic

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker expressed frustration Sunday at the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying the way top officials have handled the lead-up to the crisis and the current emergency situation is “just wrong.”
“The idea that the United States federal government did nearly nothing for quite a long time is now being visited upon us,” Prizker said during his daily news conference at the Thompson Center in Chicago. “... If action had been taken earlier, a lot fewer lives would be lost.”
The governor, who wore a mask as he walked to the podium in the briefing room, said states are now competing against each other, and other countries, for medical supplies and equipment.
The governor’s critical comments came as Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the state’s public health director, announced 899 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 31 more deaths across the state, a drop in both categories compared with the previous day.
So far, the state has a total of 11,256 known cases, including 274 deaths. A week ago, on March 30, Illinois had reported 5,057 cases and 73 deaths. The daily reported cases in Illinois have generally gone up and down over the past week, with four days reporting more than 900 new daily cases and three days under that threshold. On Friday and Saturday, the daily new case count was more than 1,000. Ezike has cautioned it is too early to draw conclusions about the overall statewide trend from the daily numbers.
On Sunday, there were 19 new deaths in Cook County, four in DuPage County and three in Kane County.
New counties reporting cases were Boone, Calhoun and Gallatin counties, bringing the total number of counties affected to 71. The age of those with known cases ranges from younger than 1 to more than 100 years old.
The widespread nature of the virus has meant medical facilities across the state need masks for nurses and doctors and ventilators for patients. But the lack of equipment, Pritzker said, and the way the federal government squandered late winter intelligence briefings, reports and advice from medical advisers that the virus was heading to the U.S. has meant that Illinois is “competing against the very people who are supposed to be your allies.”
A review of federal purchasing contracts by The Associated Press shows federal agencies largely waited until mid-March to begin placing bulk orders of N95 respirator masks, ventilators and other equipment needed by health care workers. By that time, hospitals in several states were treating thousands of infected patients without adequate equipment and were pleading for shipments from the Strategic National Stockpile.
Pritzker said he has “given up on the federal government, honestly, really showing up in a way that I think we all would have expected them to.”
Pritzker’s pointed remarks about Washington’s response to the pandemic during the afternoon news conference came after he criticized federal officials during a morning interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” program with Jake Tapper.
On the show, the governor said Illinois needs thousands more ventilators than the federal government plans to give it. Pritzker requested 4,000 ventilators from the federal government last Tuesday, and Vice President Mike Pence responded, saying Illinois only needed 1,400, according to the interview. Pritzker said Pence was looking at a model from the University of Washington that, while good, was not intended for resource allocation. He said Pence pulled from a central data point that didn’t account for worst-case scenarios, which actually indicated a need for “5 or 6 or 7,000 more” than what the federal government has given Illinois.
“We’re looking at all of the numbers and everybody is taking an educated guess because we really don’t know -- this virus is unpredictable,” Pritzker said in the interview.
The state is looking “everywhere and anywhere across the world to get ventilators,” Pritzker said, expressing frustration about President Donald Trump’s deferred deployment of the Defense Protection Act, a point Pritzker has made numerous times. One of the companies deployed, General Motors, won’t have ventilators ready until May or June, which may be too late if the virus peaks in April in Illinois as predicted by some models the state is using.
In his evening news conference, as he detailed the number of ventilators being sent to states, Trump called out Pritzker repeatedly: “Amazingly 600 (ventilators) will be going or have gone to Illinois. And, I mean there’s a governor I hear him complaining all the time, Pritzker. I hear him. He’s always complaining.”
Trump also pointed to federal contributions to helping to convert McCormick Place into an alternative care facility that will eventually be able to hold 3,000 beds for patients, most of whom would have mild symptoms and not require intensive care.
The overhaul will be paid for in part by $15 million in federal funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to support the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project.
At his afternoon news conference, Pritzker also said he is “deeply concerned” by health statistics that show the coronavirus disproportionately affecting African Americans in the state. Illinois health officials report that 30% of positive coronavirus cases in Illinois are African Americans. According to census figures, 14.6% of the Illinois population is African American.
“I’ve seen these stats, not just for Illinois, but also for Michigan and for a couple of other states where it’s also true,” Pritzker said.
The governor said that opening previously shuttered hospitals during this pandemic is one way to help serve communities of color.
“But it is a much broader problem than over the course or three or four or five weeks here where we’ve been dealing with this pandemic,” Pritzker said. “That it’s hard to make up for decades, frankly, maybe centuries, of inequality of application of health care to people of color.”
The governor also announced the expansion of support for essential workers’ child care needs and an increase in financial support for emergency child care centers and homes. All essential workers in health care, human services, essential government services and essential infrastructure now qualify for the state’s Child Care Assistance Program, which will cover most of the cost of care provided by emergency child care centers and homes. The eligibility expansion includes nurses and doctors, hospital support staff, grocery store workers and food producers.
Emergency child care centers and homes also will receive enhanced reimbursement rates, effective April 1, which will be 30% above the usual rate. Details and applications for assistance are available at DHS.illinois.gov/helpishere and coronavirus.illinois.gov.
