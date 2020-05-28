Pritzker lifts ban on worship services starting Friday

All of those cases argued, in one form or another, that Pritzker’s stay-at-home order as it applied to churches interfered with individuals’ freedom of religion. The federal cases were based on the U.S. Constitution’s guarantee of the free exercise of religion, while the Lake County case focused on the Illinois Constitution and the state Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

Governments can and do put restrictions on churches on a regular basis. Churches are, for example, subject to local building codes and fire safety regulations, and those codes often put limits on the number of people who can be in the building at one time.

During an interview Thursday, however, Breen argued those laws apply uniformly to religious and secular facilities alike. Pritzker’s executive orders, he argued, singled out churches while other businesses such as supermarkets, manufacturing facilities and meat processing plants were allowed to operate without capacity restrictions.

“There's no constitutional right to run a meat packing plant; there is an express constitutional right to have a church,” he said. “So, this is the problem that we're pointing out, which is you've singled out churches for different treatment. And there are plenty of other places in society today that are fully open, that are more dangerous than a church.”