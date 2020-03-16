Pritzker names new Department of Children and Family Services watchdog; some child-welfare advocates concerned

Pritzker’s announcement said Bovia was instrumental in helping the commission eliminate a backlog of 2,500 pending cases. To help correct shortfalls in DCFS, the inspector general investigates the deaths and serious injuries of children who were in state care, probes corruption in agency contracts and offers broad policy recommendations.

The position has been critical given the churn in top leadership at the agency, Golbert said in an interview. When Pritzker named Marc D. Smith the acting director of DCFS last year, Smith became the 15th person to lead the child welfare agency since 2003, a number that includes acting and interim directors.

“We are concerned about Ms. Paniak’s departure,” said Benjamin Wolf, Emeritus Legal Director of the ACLU of Illinois, who since 1988 has served as counsel in a federal lawsuit that seeks better conditions for all children under the care of DCFS.

"It is essential to have a strong independent voice in that position," Wolf said. Paniak "was willing to tackle tough issues that were sometimes embarrassing to DCFS, often with few resources and little support, and the new inspector general better be someone in that role, because children depend on that voice, and the public depends on it to know how well the system is functioning."

Anita Weinberg, Director of the ChildLaw Policy Institute at Loyola University Chicago, said she was concerned about a "lack of consistent oversight when the agency has gone through so many shifts of leadership.”

