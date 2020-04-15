Pritzker, other Midwestern governors discuss reopening states

"No matter what the president may say, I will do what's best to safeguard the health and safety of Illinois residents," he said. "That means test, trace and treat."

Pritzker has said the state must achieve a target of 10,000 tests a day to keep on top of how fast the virus is spreading and where. Most recently the state has conducted between 6,000 and 7,000 tests a day.

The governor also said the state is working on a way to trace contacts of people who are confirmed to have the virus. That, too, is a way for public health authorities to try and contain the virus spread. Pritzker said Illinois is looking closely at a process that is working in Massachusetts.

But while the governors are starting to talk about what comes next, the when remains undecided.

"How much we can do and how fast we can do it is going to be dependent on what we hear from the epidemiologists and the doctors," he said.

Pritzker opened the briefing by announcing the state is making progress against the virus by one measure -- the amount of time it takes the number of cases and deaths to double. Early on, he said, it only took about two days for the number of cases to double. Now it is up to 8.2 days. Likewise, at the start of April, the number of deaths doubled every 2.5 days. Now it is 5.5 days.