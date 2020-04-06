Pritzker outlines PPE stockpile as COVID-19 deaths eclipse 300 in Illinois;Another 1,000-plus cases reported; Illinoisans urged to stay home on Easter

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois became the seventh U.S. state to eclipse 300 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday as the state Department of Public Health announced an increase of 33 deaths and 1,006 cases in the past 24 hours.

“Seventy percent of the individuals who have lost their fight against COVID have had a comorbid condition,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike alongside Gov. JB Pritzker at his daily press briefing in Chicago on the novel coronavirus pandemic. “The most commonly listed conditions were hypertension, diabetes and heart disease.”

Total cases in Illinois now stand at 12,262 and deaths at 307. Though mostly affecting Chicago and its suburbs, COVID-19 has been reported in 73 counties. The first cases in the rural Southern Illinois counties of Jefferson and Wabash were reported Monday.

Pritzker began Monday’s briefing by criticizing the federal government for giving Illinois “a small fraction” of the personal protective equipment (PPE) it has requested from the federal strategic national stockpile.

“… The stated purpose of this supply is to support states and local government supplies during a public health emergency severe enough to cause local supplies to run out,” the governor said.