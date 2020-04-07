Pritzker pleads with people to stick to the stay at home order

To date, there have been 12,262 cases reported and 307 deaths. Jefferson and Wabash counties reported their first cases, pushing the total counties reporting cases to 73.

The Department of Public Health is now showing location of cases by zip code at dph.illinois.gov/cova19/statistics. The information is not available for zip codes with five or fewer cases because of privacy concerns, Ezike said.

Ezike and Pritzker said the public has to continue being vigilant about maintaining distance from others even though the weather is warming up and people will once again be tempted to congregate outdoors.

"Please stay home," Ezike said. "I assure you if people congregate (Tuesday) we will set the state back in our fight against COVID-19."

"Please do not head to the lake front," Pritzker said. "Please do not go congregate in a park. It's fine if you have a backyard to go into but do not go meet people. Do not."

Pritzker said that Dr. Deborah Birx, who chairs President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force, had sound advice when she said people should avoid going to the grocery store or doing other activities during the next two weeks as cases of the virus are expected to accelerate.