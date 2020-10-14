Pritzker’s cousin gives $500,000 to group opposed to governor’s graduated-rate tax initiative

“While Plaintiffs have a clear right to a free and equal election, they have not demonstrated a clear right to corrective action on an emergency basis, for it is not patently clear the language on the ballot or pamphlet is so misleading that it abridges a constitutional right in need of protection,” she wrote.

“Like it or not, the proposed amendment does give the state the ability to impose higher tax rates on those with higher income levels and lower income tax rates on those with middle or lower income levels, just as the ballot describes.”

Gamrath said the allegations in the lawsuit “merely conclude and speculate that the language is deceiving and confusing to voters without any specific evidence demonstrating confusion or obstruction to a particular individual or group of voters.”

The lawsuit, filed by the Illinois Policy Institute along with three retirees, contended that the language explaining the amendment would “induce retirees into voting to impose on themselves a tax on retirement income.”

Illinois is one of three states with an income tax that does not tax retirement income. The amendment does not mention and has no effect on taxing retirement income. Lawmakers currently have the power to tax retirement benefits if they choose to do so regardless of the fate of the amendment.