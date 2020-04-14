Pritzker says Illinois is ‘bending the curve’ as coronavirus growth rate slows, ICU beds in use stabilize

And Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan filled all its ICU beds for which it could provide appropriate staffing at one point last week, Norman Stephens, CEO of Vista Health System, told the Tribune. The hospital was able to provide care for all the ICU patients who needed it, but if more ICU patients had showed up that night, they would likely have had to be treated in the emergency department until more ICU beds opened up, he said. The hospital has since gotten more nurses, opened up more ICU beds and discharged many patients.

The governor said hospitals are mostly doing “a great job of directing patients amongst themselves,” but he would step in to direct ICU patients to hospitals that are more available if needed.

A number of alternate care sites also are being set up should Illinois need more beds than hospitals can provide, including at convention center McCormick Place, and the previously closed Westlake, MetroSouth and Advocate Sherman hospitals.

Also Tuesday, Pritzker said he’s had conversations in recent days with leaders in neighboring states about coordinating efforts to eventually ease stay-at-home restrictions. On Monday, groups of Democratic governors in the Northeast and on the West Coast announced that they were in such discussions.