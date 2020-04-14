Pritzker says Illinois is ‘bending the curve’ as coronavirus growth rate slows, ICU beds in use stabilize

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday said Illinois is “bending the curve” on the coronavirus pandemic, citing a slowdown in the growth rate of new cases and stability in the number of patients using intensive care unit beds.
A key barometer is how quickly the state is doubling the number of new COVID-19 cases. About two weeks ago, cases were doubling every 3.6 days, he said. As of Sunday, that was stretched to about 8.2 days.
The same trend can be seen with the rate of deaths. At the beginning of April, COVID-19 deaths doubled every 2.5 days, but now they’re doubling every 5.5.
“To be clear, there is nothing good about twice as many people having this virus or, worse, dying from it, no matter how long the increase takes,” Pritzker said during a daily news briefing Tuesday. “But we won’t get to zero cases overnight. The fact that our doubling rate continues to increase in every metric is a clear demonstration that there is a deceleration of virus transmission.
“We are, in fact, bending the curve,” he added.
Still, the number of confirmed cases continues to grow by more than 1,000 each day. On Tuesday, the state announced 1,222 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 23,247. Officials announced another 74 deaths for a total of 868.
Along with the governor’s optimistic words came a reminder for residents to continue to stay home. The state has been working to flatten the curve to ensure that hospitals don’t become overwhelmed with severely ill patients. Most people who get COVID-19 don’t require hospitalization, but those who are older and/or have underlying health conditions may develop severe cases that require overnight care.
“This curve may not flatten, and it may go up again if we don’t adhere to the stay-at-home order,” Pritzker said. “We need to stay the course for now, for our efforts to truly remain effective.”
Pritzker’s comments came as pressure is expected to mount in the coming weeks to ease up on his directive, which is scheduled to expire April 30. President Donald Trump has empaneled an economic task force packed with business people, and on Tuesday he indicated he was hopeful some states without large outbreaks would reopen before May 1. In Illinois, the Senate Republican leader asked to start discussions on reopening the state’s economy.
Pritzker has suggested he’ll be cautious so that the state’s positive trends continue. Statewide, Illinois hospitals still have room for more patients. As of Monday, 4,283 COVID-19 patients and patients with suspected cases of the illness were hospitalized in Illinois, up from 4,091 Sunday.
Though the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has increased, so has hospital capacity, Pritzker said. Many hospitals have been working in recent weeks to add beds. The state’s hospitals have about 4,600 more beds than they did in August, he said.
In all, about 37% of Illinois’ 30,134 beds were available Monday, compared with a week earlier when 43% of 28,139 beds were available.
Intensive care unit beds are another top metric. As of Monday, about one-third of the state’s 2,987 ICU beds were available. A week earlier, about 35% of 2,709 ICU beds were open.
COVID-19 patients occupied about 40% of the state’s ICU beds as of Monday, down from 43% a week earlier. COVID-19 patients also were using 25% of the state’s 3,140 ventilators on Monday, compared with 29% of 2,791 ventilators a week earlier.
No region of the state had less than 15% availability of ICU beds or ventilators as of Tuesday, Pritzker said.
The southwest suburbs had the lowest percentage of available ICU beds, at 16.6% of 427 beds open, down from 20.7% of 372 beds open a week earlier. The next lowest percentage was in the city, which had 22.6% of 916 ICU beds available, down from 24.7% of 774 beds a week earlier.
A week ago, the northeast suburbs also had a low percentage of available ICU beds at 16.7% of 150 beds open. But this week, numbers there improved, with 26% of 150 beds open.
Pritzker did, however, note that “there are individual hospitals operating at or near maximum capacity.”
Roseland Community Hospital, on the far South Side, had filled its 10 ICU beds with patients as of Tuesday, though not all of them had COVID-19, said President and CEO Tim Egan. Some patients needing ICU care were being treated in the emergency department, he said.
And Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan filled all its ICU beds for which it could provide appropriate staffing at one point last week, Norman Stephens, CEO of Vista Health System, told the Tribune. The hospital was able to provide care for all the ICU patients who needed it, but if more ICU patients had showed up that night, they would likely have had to be treated in the emergency department until more ICU beds opened up, he said. The hospital has since gotten more nurses, opened up more ICU beds and discharged many patients.
The governor said hospitals are mostly doing “a great job of directing patients amongst themselves,” but he would step in to direct ICU patients to hospitals that are more available if needed.
A number of alternate care sites also are being set up should Illinois need more beds than hospitals can provide, including at convention center McCormick Place, and the previously closed Westlake, MetroSouth and Advocate Sherman hospitals.
Also Tuesday, Pritzker said he’s had conversations in recent days with leaders in neighboring states about coordinating efforts to eventually ease stay-at-home restrictions. On Monday, groups of Democratic governors in the Northeast and on the West Coast announced that they were in such discussions.
“Our goal, of course, for this is to start to think about, what are the preconditions for beginning to allow certain kinds of businesses to open their doors again, to expand the definition of those who can work or those businesses that can have the doors open?” Pritzker said.
The other governors he’s spoken with have “all been thinking about it individually for their states and understand that speaking with a common voice might be a positive move,” he said.
A spokeswoman did not respond immediately to a request for comment on which neighboring governors Pritzker has spoken with about reopening plans.
A day earlier, Pritzker said “it’s likely adjustments will be made” to his stay-at-home order in the coming weeks. He suggested, for example, that public health departments could issue rules for how many people can be in a store at a given time if more businesses are allowed to open.
“What we have to do is to design a new normal way of life to carry us to the other side," Pritzker said Tuesday. "And while that day is not here yet, my team and I are working to bring that about, as are experts around the state and across the globe.”
With just over two weeks remaining on the current order, Illinois Senate Republican leader Bill Brady of Bloomington is urging Pritzker to convene a meeting with the four legislative leaders “to share what planning is underway as it relates to the reopening of our state.”
"I believe we need to begin discussions on an eventual, responsible opening of our state’s economy,” Brady said in a statement. “And while I appreciate the governor’s willingness throughout this crisis to talk with me one-on-one, it is important for the leaders to meet.”
Asked about Brady’s request, Pritzker said he’s in regular communication with Brady as well as Senate President Don Harmon, House Speaker Michael Madigan and House Republican leader Jim Durkin.
“We can convene a Zoom conference or a teleconference, all of that,” Pritzker said. “I’m happy to do that anytime with any of them.”
