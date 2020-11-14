Pritzker says steady rise of new COVID-19 cases at 'crisis level'

"But because we can't just wait around for the Republicans in the U.S. Senate to take action, I'll also be extending the moratorium on evictions," Pritzker said. "It's the right thing to do to protect our most vulnerable residents."

Still, many landlords complained of tenants who simply stopped paying rent because they knew they could not be evicted. Pritzker said landlords need protections, too.

"This new moratorium will ensure that the rents are paid by tenants who may have been taking advantage of the eviction moratorium, but who are in fact able to make their monthly rent payments," Pritzker said.

That means people can make no more than $99,000 a year of income, or $198,000 if filing jointly, to be eligible for assistance.

"Renters unable to pay will be required to submit a declaration to their landlord certifying that they are unable to pay their rent due to the substantial loss of income or an increase in out of pocket expenses stemming from the pandemic," Pritzker said.

The Chicagoland Apartment Association issued a statement saying is "grateful that Governor Pritzker has fine-tuned his residential eviction moratorium so landlords are not taken advantage of by tenants who withhold payments that cause demonstrated financial loss due to COVID-19. The amended eviction moratorium announced today by Governor Pritzker provides greater accountability by non-paying bad actors."

