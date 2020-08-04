Pritzker: Virus is worse in southern Illinois than Chicago

If a region hits the 8 percent positivity rate for three days, or if the positivity rate increases for seven of 10 days along with sustained seven-day increase in hospital admissions, it would also initiate mitigation efforts. Those include moving some sectors of the economy back to restrictions seen in previous phases of the state’s reopening plan.

Pritzker said it is important for local governments to take mitigation action as cases rise. He commended the Carbondale City Council for passing a face mask mandate that could allow for fines.

“I was very encouraged though, to see that just a few days ago the Carbondale City Council unanimously approved a city ordinance to enforce our statewide masked mandate, and that the county state's attorney is supporting the enforcement of mitigation at bars and restaurants,” Pritzker said.

The other regions range from 3.1 percent in eastern Illinois to 6.4 percent in Kankakee and Will Counties. Region 11, which includes all of Chicago, had a 4.9 percent positivity rate.

Pritzker warned that even though the virus has a 95 percent recovery rate for those 42 days removed from a positive diagnosis, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health, health effects can often be long lasting, even for those that were otherwise healthy.