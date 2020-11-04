Pritzker warns ‘there will be cuts, and they will be painful’ after graduated-rate income tax proposal fails at the ballot box

While not directly calling for an increase to the flat income tax rate, Pritzker said he would try to minimize the effect of budget cuts on working families.

“But there is a point at which, there’s no doubt, that without revenue, some of those cuts will start to hit things that do affect working families,” Pritzker said. “And I don’t know that anyone wants that. Do we really want to cut education funding in the state? I don’t think so.”

Asked whether lawmakers should take up these issues before the new General Assembly is seated in January, Pritzker said, “We have to move expeditiously, there’s no doubt.”

The governor maintained that Republicans and their supporters will bear much of the responsibility for the difficult choices ahead.

“Whatever happens here, the pain that is endured by the people of Illinois, by the working families of Illinois, is on the Republicans and the special interests and the billionaires that back the Republicans,” Pritzker said. “They’ve got to step forward and help.”

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic blew a hole in the state budget, Illinois struggled for decades to align its revenues and expenses, often passing spending plans that relied on gimmicks to appear balanced on paper.