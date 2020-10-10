Profanity on large political sign 'crossing the line,' Illinois mayor says

Picard wrote in the statement that she doesn't condone the sign.

"I just felt that the profanity was crossing the line," she said in an interview Friday.

She said that some of the people who complained have told village employees that they would no longer visit New Baden businesses or eat at its restaurants.

"The fact is that it could impact the businesses as we move forward, and we just got to Phase 4. We can actually open our restaurants again," Picard said.

Illinois leaders announced Friday that they were lifting pandemic restrictions on indoor dining and social gatherings in the metro-east, moving the region back to Phase 4 of the state's five-phase plan to reopen the economy. The metro-east previously had stricter restrictions than other parts of the state.

In her statement, Picard wrote that Kehrer's sign had also wasted taxpayers' dollars. She explained in an interview that she was referring to the amount of time village employees have spent fielding complaints or meeting to discuss the sign.