Professors slam reopening plans at Illinois colleges amid COVID-19 crisis

“We were incredibly heartened by the announcement ... yet we didn’t feel like that answers all of our questions,” she said. “We are being told by the university that there are people who want to be on campus -- they say it’s only 10% (of the faculty) -- but we really want to make sure the people who are being asked to take on their courses are really doing so out of their own agency.”

Another school in the Chicago, Columbia College, has not reversed its plans for a hybrid semester, despite strong faculty opposition. However, administrators have clarified the college’s position on the faculty accommodations process after union pushback.

Provost Marcella David initially told the faculty that requests for accommodations would be due last Friday, July 24. Diana Vallera, president of the college’s part-time faculty union, said she fought that deadline. David sent an email to faculty members on Thursday clarifying requests could be submitted anytime but encouraged them to submit before Friday to be “better prepared” for the school year.