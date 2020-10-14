Prosecutors say ‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris victimized underage boys even after he knew he was under investigation for alleged sex crimes

“If a full gymnasium of cheer mom and dads is not enough to deter Harris from committing these crimes, a single cheer mom will have no chance at protecting the community from Harris,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Parente wrote.

The motion describes in detail how Harris allegedly began grooming one victim when the boy was just 13 years old. The boy told investigators in a recent interview that when he was 15, Harris followed him into a public bathroom at a cheerleading event and sexually assaulted him, the filing stated.

“Harris' sexual assault of this boy in such a public place, in an unlocked public bathroom, during an event attended by dozens of responsible adults demonstrates that Harris either does not care about being caught committing his offenses, or simply cannot stop himself,” Parente wrote.

The filing also alleged for the first time that after Harris was tipped off by the owner of a gymnasium who’d been interviewed by law enforcement, he destroyed his cell phone and acquired a new “clean” phone "to continue to reach out and victimize minor boys.”

The U.S. attorney’s office has said its investigation is ongoing, and any other potential victims were encouraged to contact the FBI Chicago field office.