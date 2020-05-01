Protesters demanding Gov. Pritzker end stay-at-home order gather in Chicago

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

A group of protesters who want Gov. J.B. Pritzker to announce a plan to reopen Illinois and end his stay-at-home order gathered Friday outside the Thompson Center in the Chicago Loop.

The midday Friday demonstration is the latest in a series of protests around the country against stay-at-home orders designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus. It follows a Sunday event during which a small group of protesters demonstrated outside the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield and coincided with another demonstration planned in Springfield.

Several dozen people gathered in the plaza in front of the Thompson Center, demanding that the governor reopen the state as a counter-protest by vehicle rolled down Randolph Street.

With signs like, “The Cure is worst than the disease,” the protesters waved American flags.

Lines of cars of counter protesters beeped their horns loudly, with signs on their cars proclaiming: “Trump/Pence: Greatest threat to humanity.”