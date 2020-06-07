Protests, awareness events continue throughout Illinois on Sunday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

BLOOMINGTON — About 400 people gathered Sunday at a Black Lives Matter meeting at the Miller Park pavilion in Bloomington, part of a wave of demonstrations and awareness events throughout Central Illinois over the weekend.

Protests have been held throughout the country since the May 25 death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white police officer placed his knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

“When we saw brother Floyd get the life choked out of him, it moved white people to say ‘Damn, that ain’t right,’” said Ky Ajayi, a member of the Bloomington-Normal chapter of Black Lives Matter. “We have been saying this for how long? ... Finally, white, brown, black, blue, yellow said ‘That ain’t right.’ Police injustice. That ain’t right.

"There is a systematic problem and damn it, we are going to fix it.”

Attendees at the Bloomington event were divided into six workshop groups in which leaders gave notes on how to be more active with the local chapter and voicing their concerns to local leaders.