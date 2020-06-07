Protests, awareness events continue throughout Illinois on Sunday

BLOOMINGTON — About 400 people gathered Sunday at a Black Lives Matter meeting at the Miller Park pavilion in Bloomington, part of a wave of demonstrations and awareness events throughout Central Illinois over the weekend.
Protests have been held throughout the country since the May 25 death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white police officer placed his knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
“When we saw brother Floyd get the life choked out of him, it moved white people to say ‘Damn, that ain’t right,’” said Ky Ajayi, a member of the Bloomington-Normal chapter of Black Lives Matter. “We have been saying this for how long? ... Finally, white, brown, black, blue, yellow said ‘That ain’t right.’ Police injustice. That ain’t right.
"There is a systematic problem and damn it, we are going to fix it.”
Attendees at the Bloomington event were divided into six workshop groups in which leaders gave notes on how to be more active with the local chapter and voicing their concerns to local leaders.
In Springfield on Sunday, a rally at the Illinois State Capitol included remarks from a number of community leaders as well as Democratic U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin. The event also included a march to the Municipal Building and Springfield Police headquarters, The State Journal-Register reported.
Several demonstrations have been held in honor of Floyd in Decatur in the past week, including a Justice Walk on June 1 that brought an estimated 500 people to march around downtown.
Co-organizer Jacob Jenkins said another event is being planned at 5:15 p.m. Thursday starting at the Decatur Civic Center. This one aims to honor Breonna Taylor, who was shot by police in her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment.
Elsewhere in Illinois on Sunday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot lifted the city’s 9 p.m. curfew as the city reopened subway stations in the city’s central business and commercial district and allowed bus service to resume in the area.
Lightfoot imposed the curfew May 30, after widespread looting and vandalism got underway following peaceful protests. Access to the Loop was limited to essential workers for days, with bridges over the Chicago River raised and streets blocked. Several hundred Illinois National Guard were brought into Chicago to enforce the limited access.
Demonstrations protesting police brutality continued Sunday, as hundreds of people gathered at a South Side intersection. In addition to participants holding Black Lives Matter signs, organizers said they wanted to bring attention to the lack of stores after looting.
Community activist Jahmal Cole said parts of the South Side have become food and pharmacy deserts, with residents having to travel 15 to 20 minutes for milk or their medications.
Hundreds of people also gathered in Downers Grove, according to news reports from the area.
The Associated Press contributed.
PHOTOS: Community prayer service in Decatur on Saturday
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!