R. Kelly attorneys say he was attacked in jail, argue again for his release

A federal detainee with “f--- the feds” tattooed on his face got into R. Kelly’s cell while the singer was sleeping and stomped on his head repeatedly, according to a court filing from Kelly’s attorneys that once again argues for his release.

General population is not safe for Kelly, his attorneys argue, and thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic there is little chance he goes to trial anytime soon.

“Only in a Third World nation could somebody be held, indefinitely, without the possibility of going to trial. It is un-American. It is illegal,” his attorney Steven Greenberg wrote. “If Mr. Kelly cannot be provided with a trial, at a minimum he should be able to await that trial in a less restrictive environment.”

Kelly, 53, faces two federal indictments in two states on charges related to sexual abuse. He has been held without bond since his arrest in July 2019. Federal prosecutors in Chicago accuse him of conspiring to rig his 2008 child pornography trial in Cook County by paying off witnesses and victims to change their stories. The indictment also alleged Kelly and his co-defendants paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to recover child sex tapes before they fell into the hands of prosecutors.