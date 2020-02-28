R. Kelly lawyers seek dismissal of racketeering charges against singer in New York

Lawyers for embattled singer R. Kelly said in a court filing Friday the federal racketeering charge brought against him in New York is a thinly veiled attempt to circumvent the statute of limitations on sexual misconduct and should be tossed out of court.

Kelly was charged in July in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn under the federal anti-racketeering statute, known as the RICO Act, which is typically used to bring cases against large drug rings, complex street gangs or organized crime figures.

The sweeping indictment alleges Kelly and his associates recruited women and underage girls for illegal sexual contact with the singer, then isolated and threatened them to keep them under control and prevent them from going to authorities.

To prove racketeering, prosecutors have to show that Kelly was the leader of a criminal enterprise that included co-conspirators such as managers, bodyguards, drivers, personal assistants and runners.

But according to the motion to dismiss filed Friday, the charges fail to specifically name any co-conspirators -- not even by pseudonyms -- and therefore fall short of the burden needed to bring a racketeering case to trial.