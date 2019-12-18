R. Kelly pleads not guilty to bribing Illinois official to wed 15-year-old Aaliyah in 1994

Kelly’s attorney, Steven Greenberg, has previously said the new indictment “does not appear to materially alter the landscape.”

“We continue to look forward to the day he is free,” he told the Tribune by text last week.

Kelly is in federal custody awaiting trial on the New York charges as well as a separate indictment brought by federal prosecutors in Chicago alleging the singer conspired with two former employees to rig his 2008 child pornography trial in Cook County by paying off witnesses and victims to change their stories.

In addition, Kelly was charged in Cook County criminal court in February with four separate indictments accusing him of sexual misconduct over more than a decade. Three of those alleged victims were underage at the time.

If convicted in all jurisdictions, the embattled singer, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, could potentially face the rest of his life in prison.

Aaliyah met Kelly when she was just 12; as his protegee, she went on to become a teenage R&B star. Her smash-hit May 1994 debut album, “Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number,” was produced and written by Kelly.